Quantcast

JARVIS ANTONIO COLEMAN-FULLER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Flight Jarvis Coleman-Fuller, appellant, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Washington County of possession of heroin and possession of cocaine. Appellant raises the following three questions on appeal, which we have rephrased for clarity: I. Did the trial court err in denying appellant’s motion for a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo