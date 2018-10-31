Keisha Sitney, Kyla Porter and Richard Lusby | The Y in Central Md.

The Y in Central Maryland has added three members to its human resources team as Keisha Sitney joins the Y as executive director of learning and development, Kyla Porter as executive director of talent acquisition and Richard Lusby as a benefits specialist.

As executive director of learning and development, Sitney will build and lead the learning and development team to help the association achieve its strategic objective of creating a development-centric culture for its associates. Sitney is a Y veteran having previously served as Y-USA senior resource director of affiliated groups and nearly 10 years in talent management. She has also served as district executive at the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington.

As executive director of talent acquisition, Porter will develop talent acquisition strategies to attract and retain mission-driven talent. With 20 years of experience in talent marketing, recruitment operations and human resources generalist functions at Ratner Company, Laureate Education and Sylvan Learning, Porter is an established leader in the HR field.

As benefits specialist, Lusby will assist Y associates with benefit inquiries. In this role, he will enhance the benefit experience for all associates and assist with navigating ADA, STD, FMLA and medical processes or claims.