Merrilie Ford, a Realtor with the Easton office of Long & Foster Real Estate, was given the Maryland Realtors’ Community Service Award at its annual conference for her volunteer efforts.

Among her many volunteer efforts, Ford has been a Talbot Mentor for 15 years and is currently mentoring her third child, relationships that start in elementary and continue through high school and college. She has also been a member of the organization’s board of directors for the past four years.