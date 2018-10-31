Quantcast

NLRB: Johns Hopkins tried to deter nurses from unionizing

By: Associated Press October 31, 2018

The National Labor Relations Board has found evidence that Johns Hopkins Hospital tried to impede registered nurses' efforts to form a union. The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that the NLRB said it will issue a formal complaint if the hospital doesn't agree to settle the complaint brought by National Nurses United. In June, National Nurses United accused ...

