RICARDO O’NEIL BROOKS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Cell phone Appellant Ricardo O’Neil Brooks moved to suppress evidence obtained from his cell phone pursuant to a warrant. At the suppression hearing, Mr. Brooks argued that the judge who issued the warrant lacked a substantial basis to conclude that there was a fair probability that evidence of ...

