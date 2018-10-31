Quantcast

Survey: US companies add a robust 227,000 jobs in October

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber October 31, 2018

U.S. companies added 227,000 jobs in October, according to a private survey, a healthy gain that suggests businesses can still find workers even with the unemployment rate striking 49-year lows. Payroll processor ADP said that employers added jobs in manufacturing, retail, and professional services such as engineering. October's hiring was the strongest in eight months. The report ...

