Voya honors Baltimore assistant principal with Unsung Heroes Program Award

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2018

Voya Financial Inc. a provider of retirement plans for educators, announced Wednesday Deidre Rabuck, an assistant principal at the Kennedy Krieger School: Fairmount Campus in Baltimore, won the second-place grant award in the company’s annual Voya Unsung Heroes program. Through this effort, Voya awards $2,000 grants to 100 K-12 educators across the country each year to support their innovative and creative teaching ...

