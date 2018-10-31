Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop reports 10 percent jump in net income

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2018

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. reported third quarter 2018 net income of $37.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, an increase of 10 percent more than that same time period in 2017. Total revenues were $184.7 million, an increase of 3 percent, generating adjusted EBITDA of $58.3 million, an increase of 30 percent and ...

