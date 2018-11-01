Asma Inge-Hanif

Founder and Executive Director

Muslimat Al Nisaa Shelter

Asma Inge-Hanif established the Al Nisaa organization in 1987 to provide culturally sensitive health care, education and social services to underserved women and children in the Muslim community.

“As a result of my service as a nurse practitioner, I discovered that many women were experiencing homelessness and violence in their lives,” Inge-Hanif said. “Witnessing the stigmas associated with violence and rape, I opened my home in 2007 to shelter homeless Muslim women who were victims of domestic violence to fulfill an unmet need and assist them as they struggle to achieve their self-esteem, self-worth and self-sufficiency.”

Inge-Hanif, who has cared for the homeless, refugees, trafficking victims and female victims of domestic violence for more than 30 years, was inspired to help others after suffering a personal loss. “I started the organization as a response to my grandmother dying of a preventable condition but lacking health care,” she said.

Miles K. Davis, the president of Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, said Asma is a person of great integrity and recalled an encounter with her in 2010. He was living in Madrid, Spain, and Asma needed help with a woman who escaped domestic violence in Morocco and had landed in Madrid.

“Asma asked me to contact the woman and provide translation services while she did what she could with the U.S. Embassy to get the woman and her children to Baltimore,” he said. “No matter the hour, land or situation, Asma does what she can to help those in need.”[paste here]

