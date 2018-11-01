Belinda Fraley Huesman

CEO and Executive Director

Chesapeake Arts Center

Belinda Fraley Huesman is CEO and executive director of the Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC), a nonprofit performing and visual arts center in Brooklyn Park. Huesman was born and raised in Brooklyn Park, so it was no surprise when the singer-songwriter took over as the organization’s leader in 2012 after four years as its board’s vice president.

Huesman is credited with steering the organization to solid financial footing, expanding the range of classes and performances offered, and leading a successful strategic planning process in 2014 that revitalized the organization.

She is dedicated to making arts a vibrant part of the community, said Julie Franklin, rental coordinator, Chesapeake Arts Center. “You can see, through all of her work and efforts, how much she cares about making Brooklyn Park a better place by providing a place for kids and adults to broaden their minds and work on something they are passionate about.”

Franklin said Huesman also inspires her employees. “She encourages all of us to follow our passions, work on our art, and be creative in the way we function as a nonprofit. She is the glue that connects all of the pieces of this organization.”

Huesman sees arts as a cornerstone for community identity and is proud of the fact that the center offers many programs and performances, including tuition-reduced classes for Anne Arundel County residents and free after-school workshops for kids.

“Education is at the heart of what we do,” she said. “Our staff is proud to serve its community.”[paste here]

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record’s 2018 Maryland’s Most Admired CEOs awards. Some information for this profile was sourced from the honoree’s application for the award.