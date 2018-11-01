Quantcast

DNR head denies retaliating against spokesperson for Facebook remark

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 1, 2018

The head of the Department of Natural Resources denied Thursday that a duty reassignment for an employee was related to a social media post referring to a gubernatorial candidate for governor as an "a--clown." Candus Thomson, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Natural Resources Police, claims she was demoted in September from her position after making a critical ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo