Longtime litigator joining forces with Smith, Gildea & Schmidt

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Reporter November 1, 2018

Smith, Gildea & Schmidt, LLC is adding the expertise of an established Towson litigation practice to its ranks with the acquisition of the Law Offices of Stephen J. Nolan, the firm announced Thursday. Nolan, 67, has been practicing for more than 40 years, including the last 15 years as a solo practitioner. When Nolan decided to ...

