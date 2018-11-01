Quantcast

USM Board of Regents chair Brady resigns amid furor

'We will put some pressure on them' to get answers, says Hogan

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 1, 2018

Just 24 hours after James Brady told a Baltimore radio station that he believed the controversy over keeping the University of Maryland football team head coach would quickly blow over, the chairman of the Board of Regents resigned. Brady's abrupt resignation in Baltimore came hours after Gov. Larry Hogan  told reporters Thursday that he intends to "get ...

