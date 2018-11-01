Val Lynch

Executive Director

Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland

Val Lynch, a retired Air Force colonel, founded the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland in 2015 because he is passionate about caring for older dogs. The organization has already made a remarkable impact, said Deborah L. Gill, the sanctuary manager.

“More than 300 senior dogs, ranging from 5 to 16 years old, all with a variety of health issues, have been saved because of Val’s commitment to giving them another chance,” Gill said. “Val’s compassion is infectious, and he is a powerful voice for the humane and loving treatment of senior dogs.”

Cooperation, not competition, fuels mutual success for animal welfare organizations, Lynch said. “The synergy of rescues working together to save senior companion animals far exceeds the results of entities working alone. Our organization has built a strong reputation in the rescue community as a helping hand for all in need.”

The sanctuary rescued, rehabilitated, and placed 117 senior dogs in 2016 and 128 in 2017, and about 150 placements are possible this year, Lynch said. “As the voice of our animals, we must have a passion for compassion and clearly communicate the need for public support.”

The sanctuary’s volunteers and 14 employees have been instrumental in developing volunteer training and hospice foster programs as well as partnerships with other rescue groups to optimize the placement of senior dogs, Lynch said.

“These achievements have come about by committed staff and volunteers with the continuing support of dedicated managers,” he said. “The spark of leadership ignites the fire of staff and volunteer performance that burns brightly.”

