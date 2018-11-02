Quantcast

Annapolis-based Insurance Management Associates sold to Hub International

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2018

Hub International Limited, a global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Annapolis-based Insurance Management Associates, Inc. (IMA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Randall Bieber, president of IMA, will join Hub Mid-Atlantic and report to Norman Breitenbach, president of Hub Mid-Atlantic. Headquartered in Chicago, Hub International Limited provides property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, ...

