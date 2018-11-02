Quantcast

Judge acted as prosecutor at murder trial, Md. high court says

Court of Appeals refuses to reinstate conviction

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 2, 2018

A unanimous Maryland high court Thursday refused to reinstate a first-degree murder conviction in Baltimore, saying the judge violated the defendant’s due-process rights by reopening the trial – on his own motion – so the state could present damaging palm-print testimony. Baltimore City Circuit Judge Stephen J. Sfekas “essentially acted as a prosecutor” and tipped the ...

