Quantcast

Justices will consider constitutionality of Bladensburg ‘Peace Cross’

Issue concerns whether war memorial endorses religion

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 2, 2018

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether a 40-foot cross erected as a war memorial in Bladensburg violates the constitutional separation of church and state. The justices on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by defenders of the Bladensburg “Peace Cross” of a lower court decision that the symbol endorses Christianity in violation of the First ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo