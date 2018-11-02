McDaniel College unveils renovated Gill Center

McDaniel College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 6 for the college’s renovated Gill Center. The $6.6 million renovation expanded and modernized classrooms and research spaces, as well as maximized underutilized space in Gill Center, which houses one of the college’s largest majors in kinesiology. McDaniel is the only independent college or university in Maryland to offer a major in kinesiology.

A kinesiology seminar room, nine faculty offices and three updated laboratories for human performance, neuromuscular performance and human anatomy and physiology were created under Old Gill adding more than 12,000 square feet to the existing Gill Center.

Three multipurpose classrooms were added as enclosures above the main seating area within the mezzanine level of Gill Gymnasium. These classrooms can be used as spectators’ areas, as well as event spaces.

Funding the for the project was supported by a $3 million grant from the state of Maryland in addition to private donations.

