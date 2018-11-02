McDaniel College unveils renovated Gill Center

Rich Laird, left, assistant professor of kinesiology at McDaniel College, gets a photo with Anamileth Silva, a staff assistant for U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. (Photo courtesy of McDaniel College)
From left, David McGinnis, vice president at The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company; Tom Phizacklea, vice president for administration and finance at McDaniel College; and Andrew Kulp, an architect at Marshall Craft Associates, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for McDaniel College’s renovated Gill Center. (Photo courtesy of McDaniel College)
From left, Roger N. Casey, president of McDaniel College; Martin K.P. Hill, chair of the McDaniel College board of trustees and president of Woodhaven Building and Development Inc.; and Maryland Sen. Edward J. Kasemeyer, D-Baltimore and Howard, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for McDaniel College’s renovated Gill Center. (Photo courtesy of McDaniel College)
Herb Smith, left, director of government relations with McDaniel College takes time for a photo with Carroll County Commissioner Dennis Frazier. (Photo courtesy of McDaniel College)
From left, Maryland Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-Carroll gets a photo with Herb Smith, director of government relations with McDaniel College, and Carroll County Commissioner Dennis Frazier. (Photo courtesy of McDaniel College)
From left, Deborah Seidel, retired vice president and manager of investment compliance and business risk at T. Rowe Price; Susan Case, former adjunct lecturer at McDaniel College; and Alex Ober, professor emeritus at McDaniel College, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for McDaniel College’s renovated Gill Center. (Photo courtesy of McDaniel College)
Maryland Sen. Edward J. Kasemeyer, D-Baltimore and Howard, an alumnus of McDaniel College, provides remarks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the college’s renovated Gill Center. (Photo courtesy of McDaniel College)
McDaniel College President Roger N. Casey speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the college’s renovated Gill Center. (Photo courtesy of McDaniel College)
From left, Maryland Sen. Edward J. Kasemeyer, D-Baltimore and Howard; Jenny McKenzie, associate professor of kinesiology at McDaniel College; Roger N. Casey, president of McDaniel College; Martin K.P. Hill, chair of the McDaniel College board of trustees and president of Woodhaven Building and Development, Inc., and Maryland Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-Carroll, cut the ceremonial ribbon unveiling the college’s newly renovated Gill Center. Funding the for the project was supported by a $3 million grant from the state of Maryland in addition to private donations. (Photo courtesy of McDaniel College)
McDaniel College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 6 for the college’s renovated Gill Center. The $6.6 million renovation expanded and modernized classrooms and research spaces, as well as maximized underutilized space in Gill Center, which houses one of the college’s largest majors in kinesiology. McDaniel is the only independent college or university in Maryland to offer a major in kinesiology.
A kinesiology seminar room, nine faculty offices and three updated laboratories for human performance, neuromuscular performance and human anatomy and physiology were created under Old Gill adding more than 12,000 square feet to the existing Gill Center.
Three multipurpose classrooms were added as enclosures above the main seating area within the mezzanine level of Gill Gymnasium. These classrooms can be used as spectators’ areas, as well as event spaces.
Funding the for the project was supported by a $3 million grant from the state of Maryland in addition to private donations.
