Md. employee who said she was demoted over Facebook post wins injunction

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 2, 2018

A state spokeswoman who claims she was demoted after calling a candidate for governor an "a--clown' on a social media posting has won her request for a temporary injunction against the Department of Natural Resources. Candus Thomson, a former reporter who has worked for the state Natural Resources Police for five years, is expected to retire ...

