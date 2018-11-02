Quantcast

Miles & Stockbridge increasing DC presence with new office space

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 2, 2018

Miles & Stockbridge PC is poised to expand its presence in Washington after the firm signed a lease for 26,000 square feet of office space blocks away from the White House and the U.S. Capitol, the Baltimore-based firm announced Friday. The move, set for April 2019, will grow the firm’s real estate considerably compared to its ...

