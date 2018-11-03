Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Win for ClearMask; USM engulfed by football furor

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2018

The future got a lot brighter this week for a Baltimore-based startup after winning its latest pitch competition. The University of Maryland was rocked with a backlash over its poor handling of a probe into the death of a football player and the program’s culture, ultimately leading to the retirement of the university’s president and ...

