Quantcast

UMD looks for path forward after tumultuous week

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 4, 2018

Recent examples, and an historic precedent from its own past, indicate the University of Maryland can move past a week that has led to questions about the university’s leadership and governance. But the university should be prepared for the fallout from the death of football player Jordan McNair to become a part of its history and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo