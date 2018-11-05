ADVERTISEMENT

DIRECTOR OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES

MARYLAND LEGAL AID – BALTIMORE CITY

Senior level management position, based in Baltimore City. Primary responsibilities include all real property issues related to Maryland Legal Aid’s 13 offices, all business insurance-related matters, the provision of office support services to staff statewide, including the purchasing and/or leasing of all office furniture, furnishings, and equipment, and the oversight of building operations in the Baltimore City office, Maryland Legal Aid’s largest office. Bachelor’s degree in a related field; minimum of 7 years’ experience in property management, particularly in the commercial arena; excellent organizational skills and the ability to oversee a variety of projects with competing deadlines; familiarity with non-profit organizations and a commitment to helping low-income people; proficient with Microsoft Office.

