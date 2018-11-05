ADVERTISEMENT
DIRECTOR OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES
MARYLAND LEGAL AID – BALTIMORE CITY
Senior level management position, based in Baltimore City. Primary responsibilities include all real property issues related to Maryland Legal Aid’s 13 offices, all business insurance-related matters, the provision of office support services to staff statewide, including the purchasing and/or leasing of all office furniture, furnishings, and equipment, and the oversight of building operations in the Baltimore City office, Maryland Legal Aid’s largest office. Bachelor’s degree in a related field; minimum of 7 years’ experience in property management, particularly in the commercial arena; excellent organizational skills and the ability to oversee a variety of projects with competing deadlines; familiarity with non-profit organizations and a commitment to helping low-income people; proficient with Microsoft Office.
Apply online at https://www.mdlab.org/careers or https://workforcenow.adp.com/m
ascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/ recruitment.html?cid=9156664a- 1a51-4897-90b5-51213a0ce138&jo bId=262608&lang=en_US&source=C C4&ccId=1997542647_11688
To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.