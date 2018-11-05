Quantcast

Dr. Bruce K. Shapiro | Kennedy Krieger Institute

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2018

shapiro-bruce-kennedy-krieger-instituteBruce K. Shapiro, MD, vice president of training at Kennedy Krieger Institute, was given the Blue Bird Circle Training Director Award by the Child Neurology Society.

The Blue Bird Circle Training Director Award is presented to a current or former child neurology residency program director who has demonstrated leadership and vision in program development, curriculum development, innovation in teaching methods or training requirements and who inspires trainees and colleagues alike in the practice of child neurology.

