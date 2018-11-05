ADVERTISEMENT

UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT

DISTRICT OF MARYLAND

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT – JUDICIAL LAW CLERK

The Court, Chief Judge Nancy V. Alquist, is seeking applicants to fill one permanent full-time judicial law clerk position that will begin on or after January 1, 2019. This position is for a two-year term. Upon mutual agreement of Chief Judge Alquist and the successful candidate, and position availability, this term position may be converted to a career position. The judicial law clerk is primarily responsible for researching a variety of legal issues, writing memoranda, drafting opinions, assisting in case management and performing general chambers administrative duties. Judicial law clerks provide counsel to the Judge and members of chambers staff on legal matters affecting the administration of bankruptcy laws, and perform other duties as assigned by the Judge. For a description of representative duties, qualifications, benefits and how to apply in strict confidence, please visit our website at