Maryland Election Day 2018: What to watch

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 5, 2018

It will soon be all over but the vote counting. Maryland's 2018 campaign comes to an end Tuesday night when polls close at 8 p.m. Here's a snapshot of what to watch as the results come rolling in. EARLY VOTING Barring any unforeseen events such as polling place snafus that have troubled Baltimore city in recent years, we'll ...

