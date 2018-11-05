Quantcast

Md. flood relief funds distributed, shortfall remains

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2018

The Community Foundation of Howard County and Ellicott City Partnership distributed nearly $1.1 million in grants to those affected by the Ellicott City flood this year. Flood relief donations received to date fully funded eligible requests in the categories for individuals, heads of household, employees, business owners and residential property. The commercial property category could only ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo