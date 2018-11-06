Quantcast

Two-room ambulatory surgery facilities

By: Barry Rosen And Margaret M. Witherup November 6, 2018

Effective Jan. 15, 2018, the Maryland Health Care Commission has created a process for establishing an ambulatory surgery facility (ASF) with two operating rooms through an exemption from the certificate of need review. By creating a less onerous process for establishing an ASF, the change is intended to promote the efficient use of surgical facilities, and lead ...

