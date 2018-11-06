Quantcast

Democrats appear close to taking back control of the US House

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro November 6, 2018

WASHINGTON — The Democrats picked up at least 23 House seats on Tuesday and appeared on track to retake control of the chamber, a victory that could put a check on President Donald Trump's agenda over the next two years and lead to a multitude of investigations into his business dealings and administration. As the one ...

