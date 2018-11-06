FEATURED MOVER | Robert Hollander, GrandView Aviation

Baltimore-based private jet charter operator GrandView Aviation has named Robert Hollander as its new executive vice president of business development.

Most recently, Hollander was a U.S. sales director at Embraer Executive Aircraft and before that spent many years at Cessna Aircraft Company, primarily focused on international sales and marketing as Asia sales director. He also spent time as manager of international sales operations with Gulfstream Aerospace and as a market research manager and marketing product manager with Dassault Falcon Jet, a senior financial analyst with AIRCO/BOC Gases Group and four years with General Dynamics in various positions, including a performance engineer in the flight mechanics section.

Hollander is an active pilot, having flown since he was 17 years old, and also can speak French.

ABOUT ROBERT HOLLANDER

Resides in:

Bethesda

Education:

Masters of Management from Northwestern’s University’s J.L. Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Cornell University.

If you had not chosen the airline field as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

If I’d had better eyesight I might have been a fighter pilot & astronaut. And truthfully if I hadn’t been dropped on my head when young and fallen in love with flying & aviation I’d probably be a Money Manager or have gone into Private Equity. I really enjoy investing.

Recent vacation:

My wife, son & I visited Singapore this August to relax and visit with friends. We used to live in Singapore (I was there for 15-plus years, my wife for 21) and we just love the culture, food and people.

When I want to relax, I … :

I’m always up for travel to explore new places though I do like to relax at home with friends & family particularly as I travel so much for work. And I love getting out on my bike with my son on the Capital Crescent bike trail. I do still love to go flying light planes whenever I get the time….something hard to find these days!

Favorite music:

The Beatles, though I do still love the Red-Hot Chili Peppers, the Pretenders, the Cars and lately, Dave Brubeck.

Favorite quotation:

”Energy and persistence alter all things.” — Benjamin Franklin