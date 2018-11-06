Quantcast

GOP keeps US Senate control for 2 more years, triumph for Trump

By: Associated Press Alan Fram November 6, 2018

WASHINGTON — Triumphant Republicans retained control of the Senate on Tuesday with relatively little suspense, ousting Democratic incumbents in Indiana, North Dakota and Missouri and delivering a victory to President Donald Trump by preserving the chamber as a showplace for his conservative agenda for two more years. Despite Trump's deeply polarizing effect on voters, the GOP ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo