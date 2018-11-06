Quantcast

Hogan lacks coattails as Republican executives fall

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 6, 2018

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan may have surfed a blue wave to a second term on his "purple surfboard," but Republicans seeking the top office in counties around the state — including two incumbents — didn't fair as well. Republican incumbents in Anne Arundel and Howard counties lost their bids for re-election despite Hogan carrying both counties. In ...

