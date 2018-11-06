Quantcast

Hub International acquires Md.-based The TAMRAC Group

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2018

Global insurance brokerage Hub International Limited announced Tuesday it has acquired the Hunt Valley-based The TAMRAC Group Inc., which specializes in personal insurance and commercial insurance. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. TAMRAC provides insurance solutions for businesses in the automobile service and repair, cannabis, food and hospitality industries, which supports Hub's recent launch of its specialty ...

