Carroll, Harford sitting judges lose to challengers

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 6, 2018

Two recently-appointed judges on the ballot for confirmation were unseated in Tuesday's election, a rarity in Maryland. Maria Oesterreicher, a former prosecutor and current state government employee, defeated incumbent Richard R. Titus, a 2016 appointee to the bench. Oesterreicher received 53.1 percent of the vote to Titus' 46.6 percent. She is the first female circuit court ...

