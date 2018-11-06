Quantcast

Judge denies ex-bishop’s bid for early release from prison

By: Associated Press November 6, 2018

A Maryland judge has denied a request to reduce a five-year prison sentence for a former Episcopal bishop who was drunk and texting when she struck and killed a bicyclist with her vehicle.

