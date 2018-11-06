Quantcast

Shore Bancshares reports quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2018

Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Shore United Bank, announced that the company’s board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.09 per share, payable Nov. 30 to stockholders of record on Nov. 16. Shore Bancshares President and CEO Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty Jr. said the dividend increase was made possible by positive results along ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo