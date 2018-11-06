Quantcast

UB to create program for cybersecurity management

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 6, 2018

The University of Baltimore plans to create a cybersecurity management master's program focused on developing cybersecurity leaders. While other schools have graduate cybersecurity programs aimed at areas including technical expertise and policy, the University of Baltimore program will meet what it sees as an unmet demand for leadership and strategy. “We feel this is a distinctive program ...

