Craig Enck and Jeffrey Lichtstein | Rosenberg Martin

Rosenberg Martin Greenberg announced Craig A. Enck has joined the firm as a partner in its commercial lending group and Jeffrey M. Lichtstein has joined as an associate in the litigation group.

Enck’s practice includes acquisition and financing of real estate projects. He also represents both landlords and tenants in leasing transactions. He is a member of the Bar Association of Baltimore City, District of Columbia Bar Association, Maryland, District of Columbia and Pennsylvania.

Lichtstein has represented individuals and businesses in complex commercial litigation in both state and federal court. He advises his clients on a wide variety of issues, including commercial disputes, real estate matters, business torts, and intellectual property infringement. Jeff’s practice includes litigation in the financial services, real estate, education, and insurance sectors. Jeff also has significant experience representing clients in trials and arbitrations. He earned a Juris Doctor from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York and a Bachelor of Arts from Haverford College. He is currently admitted to practice in Maryland, New York, New Jersey, U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, and the District of New Jersey.