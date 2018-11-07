Quantcast

Crosby Marketing Communications celebrates day of service

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2018

Crosby members present a $5,000 check to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank as part of the Day of Service. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)

Crosby team members listen to a presentation about the growing need for donated food in the area, especially among seniors, from the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)

From left, Crosby employees Ashley Butler, Shannon Wyman, Laura Pezzullo, Lindsey Goebel and Victoria Child customize food bags at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank with words of encouragement. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)

Crosby employees helped assemble illustrated food bags for distribution to homeless for lunch by the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)

Raymond Crosby, president and CEO of Crosby Marketing Communications, lends a hand at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)

From left, Crosby Marketing volunteers Robert “Fletch” Fletcher, Suresh John and Ron Ordansa roll up and price carpets for resale at Second Chance in Baltimore. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)

Crosby Marketing volunteers present a $5,000 check to the Second Chance team during their visit to the Baltimore organization. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)

Sabrina Ostrowski charts measurements of aquatic grasses with the Severn River Association. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)

Crosby members load into kayaks to spend a day conducting tests on the Severn River to help the Severn River Association. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)

Crosby members speak to service members and spouses as they present a session on branding as part of the educational program at Dog Tag Inc. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)

Crosby Marketing Communications celebrated its sixth annual Inspiring Actions That Matter Day of Service Sept. 27 by donating 680 hours of volunteer time and $20,000 to area charities in Maryland and Washington.

Each year, the agency closes its Annapolis headquarters and Washington office and all 85 staff members participate in service projects with local charities and nonprofit organizations.

Crosby employees spent time at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, which collects, purchases and distributes food to needy families and seniors. The Crosby team sorted incoming food and organized meal boxes, as well as created educational-activity kits for children, and baby care kits for new mothers in homeless shelters.

Another group spent the day presenting a workshop on branding as part of the educational program at Dog Tag Inc., which empowers service-disabled veterans, military spouses and caregivers to discover personal and professional fulfillment in the civilian world through an innovative business and entrepreneurship fellowship program.

At Second Chance in Baltimore, a group that retrains and creates employment for displaced and unemployed workers by repurposing and selling reclaimed materials, Crosby employees worked in the group’s warehouse and helped prepare materials for resale in its store.

Crosby volunteers also navigated the Severn River on kayaks to help The Severn River Association, a group of individuals and community organizations that advocate, educate and act to protect and improve the health of the Severn River Watershed, measure the growth of submerged aquatic vegetation as part of a large research project on the Chesapeake Bay’s water quality.

To provide support beyond volunteer hours, Crosby also made a $5,000 donation to each organization, for a total of $20,000. To date, Crosby has contributed 2,720 hours of employee time and $90,000 to charities and nonprofits, as part of its Day of Service program.

