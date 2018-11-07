Crosby Marketing Communications celebrates day of service

Crosby Marketing Communications celebrated its sixth annual Inspiring Actions That Matter Day of Service Sept. 27 by donating 680 hours of volunteer time and $20,000 to area charities in Maryland and Washington.

Each year, the agency closes its Annapolis headquarters and Washington office and all 85 staff members participate in service projects with local charities and nonprofit organizations.

Crosby employees spent time at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, which collects, purchases and distributes food to needy families and seniors. The Crosby team sorted incoming food and organized meal boxes, as well as created educational-activity kits for children, and baby care kits for new mothers in homeless shelters.

Another group spent the day presenting a workshop on branding as part of the educational program at Dog Tag Inc., which empowers service-disabled veterans, military spouses and caregivers to discover personal and professional fulfillment in the civilian world through an innovative business and entrepreneurship fellowship program.

At Second Chance in Baltimore, a group that retrains and creates employment for displaced and unemployed workers by repurposing and selling reclaimed materials, Crosby employees worked in the group’s warehouse and helped prepare materials for resale in its store.

Crosby volunteers also navigated the Severn River on kayaks to help The Severn River Association, a group of individuals and community organizations that advocate, educate and act to protect and improve the health of the Severn River Watershed, measure the growth of submerged aquatic vegetation as part of a large research project on the Chesapeake Bay’s water quality.

To provide support beyond volunteer hours, Crosby also made a $5,000 donation to each organization, for a total of $20,000. To date, Crosby has contributed 2,720 hours of employee time and $90,000 to charities and nonprofits, as part of its Day of Service program.

