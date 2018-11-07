Dr. Nadia Mostovych | Belcara Health

Dr. Nadia Mostovych, a board-certified head and neck surgeon specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgical and non-surgical procedures for the face and neck, has joined Baltimore-based plastic surgery, dermatology, ophthalmology and wellness practice Belcara Health.

Mostovych comes to Belcara Health following a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery with Devinder Mangat, M.D., an internationally recognized leader in facial plastic surgery. During her fellowship, Mostovych gained first-class expertise in the latest and most advanced techniques in cosmetic and reconstructive facial surgery.

She earned a medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and completed a rigorous internship and residency in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.