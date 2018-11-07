Eric Wyss | Heritage Financial Consultants

Eric Wyss, former M&T Bank vice president and senior wealth strategist, will join Heritage Financial Consultants LLC as director of financial planning and risk management.

Wyss will be responsible for leading Heritage Financial Consultants’ Advisors as they work to positively impact their clients’ lives through education, service and diligently executed innovative financial solutions.

Wyss will serve as a financial planning expert, guiding clients’ comprehensive financial plans, as well as identifying potential risks and implementing processes and procedures to ensure clients are fully prepared to deal with any potential risks.