Quantcast

Eric Wyss | Heritage Financial Consultants

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2018

wyss-eric-heritage-financial-consultantsEric Wyss, former M&T Bank vice president and senior wealth strategist, will join Heritage Financial Consultants LLC as director of financial planning and risk management.

Wyss will be responsible for leading Heritage Financial Consultants’ Advisors as they work to positively impact their clients’ lives through education, service and diligently executed innovative financial solutions.

Wyss will serve as a financial planning expert, guiding clients’ comprehensive financial plans, as well as identifying potential risks and implementing processes and procedures to ensure clients are fully prepared to deal with any potential risks.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo