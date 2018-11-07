Quantcast

Business Buzz

The Daily Record's business blog

Linda Gooden elected new chair of the Board of Regents

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 7, 2018

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents elected Linda Gooden as the board's new chair following former chair James Brady's resignation last week. Gooden is a retired Lockheed Martin executive and also serves on the boards of GM, Home Depot, WGL, and ADP, Inc. Brady retired last week amid a widespread outcry following the Board of Regents' ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo