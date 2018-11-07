Quantcast

Lyft GM to speak at BWI Partnership Signature Breakfast

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2018

Steve Taylor, general manager of the mid-Atlantic with ride-hailing service Lyft, will be the guest speaker at the BWI Business Partnership’s Signature Breakfast Nov. 16 at 7:30 a.m. at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport, 1739 W. Nursery Road, in Linthicum Heights. Taylor will share his thoughts on Lyft’s footprint on the BWI region and discuss topics ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo