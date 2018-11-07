Quantcast

Mall resists council’s urging to enact curfew on teens

By: Associated Press November 7, 2018

A Maryland mall has no plans to enact a curfew on unaccompanied teenagers, despite the urging of a county council following a fight this summer.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo