SC&H Group named Best Firm by magazine

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2018

Sparks-based SC&H Group was ranked No. 1 in the “2018 Best Large Firm to Work For” survey by industry publication Accounting Today. SC&H, a nationally recognized management consulting, audit, and tax firm, topped the list of 100 firms and is featured in the publication’s November issue. Firms from across the United States entered a survey process to ...

