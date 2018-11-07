Quantcast

Sessions out as attorney general

By: Associated Press November 7, 2018

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has resigned as the country's chief law enforcement officer. Sessions announced his plan to resign in a letter to the White House on Wednesday. President Donald Trump announced in a tweet that Sessions' chief of staff Matt Whitaker would become the new acting attorney general. The attorney general had endured more than a year ...

