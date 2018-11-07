Quantcast

Tenants announced for renovated Broadway market

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 7, 2018

The renovation of Fells Point's Broadway Market announced its first tenants Thursday, with a planned opening early next year. Existing vendors Sal's Seafood, Sophia's Place European Deli and Vicki's Fell's Point Deli will open in the market's north shed, which has been vacant for a decade. New vendors include The Veranda, Taharka Brothers Ice Cream, Connie's Chicken ...

