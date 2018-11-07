Quantcast

Three-judge panel finds Md.’s 6th Congressional District unconstitutional

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 7, 2018

A three-judge panel on Wednesday struck down as unconstitutionally gerrymandered a western Maryland congressional district, agreeing with Republican voters that it was so severely tilted to ensure a Democrat’s election as to violate the GOP members’ right to political association. The federal judges’ decision does not undo Tuesday’s election in the 6th Congressional District, which was won ...

