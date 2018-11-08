Quantcast

Cabaret & Cabernet raises $8K for Law Day for Seniors

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2018

Samantha McGovern, Esq., center, the director of Senior Legal Services, poses for a photo with event honorees Elva Tillman, Esq., left, and Richard L. Adams, Esq., at the fifth annual Cabaret & Cabernet fundraiser. McGovern and Adams were named Volunteers of the Year at the event. (Photo by Kathrine Sanzone)

Margaret Witherup, Esq., left, and Tess Owen perform “All for the Best” from the musical “Godspell” during the fifth annual Cabaret & Cabernet fundraiser. (Photo by Jerry Mayer)

Jennifer Viets and Paul Ballard, Esq., sing “You Are Love” from the musical, “Showboat,” accompanied by pianist Aaron Thacker. (Photo by Jerry Mayer)

Ruthven St. Clair performs “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” written by Norman Whitfield & Eddie Holland, and performed originally by The Temptations. (Photo by Jerry Mayer)

From left, Erica Hillburger, Esq., Emily Schmidt, Samuel Pulver, Esq., Mary Alice Smolarek, Esq., Tess Owen, Paul Ballard, Esq., Samantha McGovern, Esq., Jeanne E. Harris-Covington, Margaret Witherup, Esq., Marc Kivitz, Esq., and Jennifer Viets perform “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the musical, “Carousel,” as the final number of the fifth annual Cabaret & Cabernet fundraiser and volunteer recognition event. (Photo by Calissa Randall, Esq,)

Senior Legal Services, a joint program of the Bar Association of Baltimore City and the Baltimore Bar Foundation, held the fifth annual Cabaret & Cabernet fundraiser and volunteer recognition event Oct. 18 at Westminster Hall.

More than 100 people enjoyed the entertainment of the evening, which featured a “Songs from the Good  ’ol Days” theme, as it raised close to $8,000 for the organization’s Law Day for Seniors event, scheduled to happen in April.

The cabaret, which featured performances by members and friends of the bench and bar of Baltimore, also honored Elva E. Tillman, Esq. and Richard L. Adams, Esq. as Volunteers of the Year.

Tillman has had a diverse professional career spanning more than 40 years, serving as an administrator, urban planner, applied researcher, university professor and lawyer. She retired as Principal Counsel of Condemnation for Baltimore in 2016 and volunteers regularly with SLS. She has also been a member of the SLS Committee since 2002.

Adams, an associate with Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP, joined the SLS Committee as a paralegal, working full-time while attending classes at the University of Baltimore School of Law. Upon being admitted to the Maryland Bar, Adams has mostly taken complex estate planning cases, pro bono.  He is invested in helping SLS reach some of the most vulnerable groups, specifically assisting LGBTQ seniors who often face a unique set of challenges in the aging community.

Jason Hessler, Esq., president of the Baltimore Bar Foundation Inc., served as emcee for the evening and was directed by Jennifer Blades with Aaron Thacker providing piano accompaniment.

