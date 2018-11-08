Deborah Dietrich | Hord Coplan Macht

Hord Coplan Macht has expanded its interior design practice with the addition of Deborah Dietrich, CID, NCIDQ, LEED AP ID+C as a senior associate.

Dietrich will focus primarily on the senior living, housing and corporate markets, adding important breadth to the firm’s internal interior design resources.

Dietrich holds a Bachelor of Science in interior design from Florida International University. Since moving to Baltimore in 2006, she has focused on senior living and multi-family interiors, but has worked on a range of projects, from post offices to public libraries.

Throughout her Baltimore career, first with BCT Architects and then with Verve, Dietrich has worked extensively with HCM, primarily on senior living projects. Her knowledge of the team and projects makes for an easy integration with the studio. Dietrich is one of two key additions to the firm’s interior design practice this month.